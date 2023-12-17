Aston Villa boss furious with chaotic scenes against Brentford

Aston Villa staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Brentford after a turning point in the match saw Ben Mee receive a red card.

Keane Lewis-Potter opened the scoring for Brentford, but the game shifted when Mee was sent off for a challenge on Leon Bailey. Initially given a yellow card, the decision was upgraded to red after VAR intervention.

Villa capitalised on the advantage, with Alex Moreno equalising from Bailey’s cross and Ollie Watkins securing a late winner. The match, marred by incidents, also saw Boubacar Kamara and Villa boss Unai Emery cautioned.

Ollie Watkins, the former Brentford player, celebrated his winning goal for Aston Villa by standing inside the goal and pointing at a supporter, possibly in response to abuse. This led to scuffles, including a shove from Brentford’s Saman Ghoddos.

Farcical scenes ensued between Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Brentford’s Neal Maupay, involving a misjudged backpass and subsequent confrontations. A second incident between Martinez and Maupay escalated into pushing, with Boubacar Kamara receiving a red card for shoving Yehor Yarmoliuk.

Villa boss Unai Emery, intervening in the chaos, was cautioned in the heated conclusion to the match. Meanwhile, after the game, Emery stated that both sides were guilty of “not good behaviour” at the end of Villa’s 2-1 win over Brentford. Subsequently, he claimed he will analyse his teams behaviour after the chaotic scenes on Sunday afternoon. As a result, Kamara will miss the match against Sheffield United in midweek.