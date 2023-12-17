“Touch-and-go” – Sean Dyche gives injury update ahead of Everton vs Fulham in the EFL Cup

Everton have been defying skeptics with their recent run of form, creating a comfortable gap from the relegation zone after overcoming a ten-point deduction.

In their latest achievement, Sean Dyche’s team faced adversity but secured a crucial three points against relegation rivals Burnley. Burnley faced Everton during a period of poor form, and the Toffees experienced setbacks with suspensions for Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gueye. Additionally, Vitaliy Mykolenko’s unexpected absence from the starting lineup due to injury added to their challenges.

Sean Dyche has now provided an update that seems unfavourable, indicating further concerns for Everton.

“Yes, he [Doucoure] had a tight hamstring. He is another one that we are just going to have to wait and see. Mykolenko is touch-and-go for Tuesday, Doucs will probably be the same.”

The timing of these setbacks with injuries and suspensions for Everton, especially ahead of a crucial game that could lead them to a cup semi-final, is undeniably frustrating. The team faces significant challenges as they aim to capitalise on this important opportunity against Fulham at Goodison Park. If they are to find a win and advance to the EFL Cup final, they’ll have to do it without their Premier League top scorer, Doucoure.