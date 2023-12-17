Virgil van Dijk visibly intimidates Man United player after he clashes with Liverpool teammate

Virgil van Dijk appeared to exchange words with Kostas Tsimikas after a near clash with Antony early in the Liverpool vs Manchester United match at Anfield.

The tension was evident in this high-stakes fixture, with Tsimikas tasked with containing Antony. The incident occurred as Antony chased the ball toward the byline, and Tsimikas strategically shielded it, leading to the exchange between the Liverpool defender and his teammate.

Following the tussle between Tsimikas and Antony, Virgil van Dijk expressed his displeasure with Tsimikas’ actions, seemingly instructing him to calm down and avoid unnecessary bookings. The match had already seen Darwin Nunez receive a yellow card, with Kobbie Mainoo and Sofyan Amrabat also in the referee’s book.

The heightened tensions were evident in the early stages of this significant Liverpool vs Manchester United clash at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk would prefer Kostas Tsimikas to avoid receiving a booking, especially in a crucial match against Manchester United. Despite Tsimikas being yet to receive a yellow card for Liverpool this season, maintaining this clean record would be essential, particularly in a significant encounter against their heated rivals. Close derby matches are often turned on their head as soon as red cards are shown, so it’s vital to keep their composure.