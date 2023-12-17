“A bit of promise” – Michael Owen reveals one Arsenal player who’s catching his eye

Michael Owen has commended Kai Havertz of Arsenal for silencing his critics following his recent performance against Brighton.

Despite a challenging start after his £65 million move from Chelsea in June, the 24-year-old German international struggled to find the net, scoring only one goal in his initial 12 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, and that was from a penalty.

Nevertheless, Havertz has been performing exceptionally well for Mikel Arteta’s team. He has netted four goals in his last six appearances, securing crucial victories such as the decisive goal against Brentford last month. His latest goal occurred on Sunday, contributing to Arsenal’s 2-0 triumph over Brighton and propelling them to the top of the Premier League.

At the Emirates, Arsenal claimed the lead with Gabriel Jesus’ goal in the second half. Despite Brighton’s efforts to level the score, Kai Havertz secured the points with a late goal. Michael Owen views the former Chelsea star’s recent performances as indicative of promising signs, acknowledging his contribution to Arsenal’s success.

“Havertz has come into a little bit of form if he can continue this and grow into more of a permanent fixture and a confident player then that could, as the old saying go, be like a new signing,” he said via the Mirror.

“He’s been very, very poor since he’s been at the club, but all of a sudden he’s showing signs of a bit of promise.”

If Arsenal are to remain on course for a title challenge this season they will need players like Havertz to keep this goalscoring purple patch going for a long sustained period.