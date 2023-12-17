Roberto De Zerbi gives “best team” verdict as Brighton suffer 2-0 loss to Arsenal

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi asserted that Arsenal are the “best team in the Premier League” following his team’s 2-0 defeat at the Emirates.

Despite a hard-fought effort from the Seagulls, Arsenal secured the victory with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, propelling them to the top of the Premier League after Liverpool’s draw with Manchester United at Anfield.

Despite dominating their opponents, Arsenal faced a lack of cutting edge before Jesus’ second-half goal. De Zerbi’s praise highlights the Gunners’ impressive performance in the league.

“Arsenal played much better than us. I think Arsenal are one of the best, maybe this season the best team in the Premier League. We are not used to suffering in this way. We are used to controlling the game,” the Brighton boss said in his post-game reaction.

In his assessment of the game, De Zerbi asserted that Arsenal is the best team Brighton has faced this season. The result marks a significant turnaround for Arsenal after their 3-0 defeat against Brighton last season, which had a substantial impact on their title aspirations. The current victory reflects Arsenal’s improved form and competitiveness.

Following Liverpool’s draw with Manchester United, Arsenal now hold a single point lead at the top of the table. The Gunners have the opportunity to potentially extend this advantage as they face Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool next weekend at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Brighton have dropped to ninth in the table after West Ham’s success against Wolves at the London Stadium. The shifting dynamics in the Premier League standings highlight the competitive nature this campaign.