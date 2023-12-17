£7 million Liverpool ace open to joining Premier League club in January

Fabio Carvalho is reportedly open to joining Fulham in January.

A report from the Mirror claims that the 21-year-old is expected to return to Liverpool from his loan spell at RB Leipzig next month and he is expected to be shipped out once again.

Liverpool would like to loan him out to another club and the player is open to a return to Fulham. The Cottagers have reportedly shown interest in the player and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Carvalho joined Liverpool in 2022 for a fee of around £7 million from Fulham and a return to his boyhood club could help him get his career back on track. The attacking midfielder needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he has not had that opportunity at the German club. He is unlikely to get ample game time at Liverpool either.

A loan move would be ideal in January and if Fulham can promise him ample first-team action, a return to the West London club would be ideal.

Carvalho is highly rated in English football and he is clearly a prodigious talent with a bright future. He needs to join a club that will help him develop further and fulfil his potential.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can find a suitable destination for the player in the coming weeks.

Liverpool have already opened talks with the Bundesliga club about bringing the 21-year-old back in January and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement.