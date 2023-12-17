Alan Hutton believes that Aston Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker may move on from the club in the coming window.

The Belgium international initially joined Wolves on loan from Anderlecht in 2018 before making the move permanent the following year.

Fans had high expectations of the midfielder after impressive seasons in his home country but failed to reproduce these in the Premier League.

Due to this, Wolves chose to move Dendoncker on with Aston Villa securing a deal worth a reported £12.9 million in 2022.

But the 28-year-old has still struggled to find form in Unai Emery’s thriving squad as he has not started a Premier League game yet this season.

With Villa potentially in a position to qualify for next year’s Champions League, they will be setting their sights on much bigger names.

Hutton who spoke with Villa News, believes that the club will sell him in the future.

“He has given them ample opportunities in Europe and other competitions. For me, I don’t think he’s the go-to to take Villa to the next level.” He said.

“He’s obviously a good player, but I think it’s one the club will move on from in the near future.”