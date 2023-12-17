Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are keen on signing the Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez.

According to Football Insider, the striker will cost in excess of £60 million after his impressive performances for the Dutch club Feyenoord.

He helped them win the Eredivisie title last season and he has been in spectacular form this season as well. The 22-year-old striker has 20 goals to his name in 20 appearances across all competitions this season and he is regarded as one of the most promising young attacking talents in Europe right now.

Arsenal could certainly use a prolific goalscorer to ease the burden on Gabriel Jesus and Gimenez would be a quality addition.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson has been quite mediocre since his move from Villarreal and Chelsea need a reliable finisher. The 22-year-old could transform Chelsea going forward and solve their goal-scoring problems.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, they need to sign a replacement for Harry Kane and the 22-year-old would make a lot of sense for them.

It will be interesting to see if the three Premier League clubs are willing to pay a premium for him in the coming weeks. The Dutch outfit are not keen on selling the player midway through the season, therefore any transfer might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League and the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are big clubs. He will find it hard to turn them down and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.