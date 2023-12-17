Arsenal ready to sell first-team ace in order to make way for 28-year-old target

Arsenal are hoping to sign the Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in 2024.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Gunners want to bring in midfield reinforcements and they are prepared to cash in on Thomas Partey in order to raise funds for the Portugal international.

Palhinha has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the country since joining Fulham a couple of years ago. The 28-year-old was heavily linked with the move to Bayern Munich at the start of the season but the West club managed to hold onto him in the end.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can convince Fulham to sell their star midfielder in January. The 28-year-old will add defensive cover and physicality to the Arsenal midfield and he could form a quality partnership with Declan Rice.

Arsenal are chasing the Premier League title this season and a signing like Palhinha could make a huge difference in the second half of the campaign. He could help them sustain their impressive run of form and win the title this season.

Clubs like Manchester City have been vulnerable and Arsenal must look to take advantage of that. The right additions in January could boost their title chances.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play for Arsenal will be an attractive option for the midfielder as well. He will want to compete at the highest level and Arsenal can provide him with that platform. The Gunners could help him win major trophies in the coming seasons and the player would get to experience Champions League football with them as well.