BBC man claims Daniel Farke made a mistake last night against Coventry

BBC pundit Leigh Bromby was not happy with Daniel Farke’s decision to take Glen Karama off during Leeds United’s draw against Coventry on Saturday.

Crysencio Summerville broke the deadlock for Leeds in the 58th minute but Coventry quickly eqaulised 8 minutes later through Bobby Thomas.

After the goal from the away side, Farke went all out to get a winner, bringing on Willy Gnonto, Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt.

One of the players sacrificed was midfielder Glen Kamara who has been sensational for Leeds since joining in the summer.

The BBC man questioned Farke’s decision to bring so many forwards on in a league game since you risk losing the control of the game, as it did.

He told BBC Radio Leeds:

“If you have too many forwards on the pitch, you can lose control, which did happen, but there was a lot of chances in Leeds’ favour.”

“If it was me making that decision, would I have done that? No. The head coach has ultimately got to make them. And he wanted attacking players on. But I do agree with that point that I do think that you do lose control, and he was playing really well.”

After a shaky start at Leeds, Daniel Farke has done well to turn it around as he has now guided Leeds to 3rd in the table, level on points with Southampton.

They are now one of the favourites to win back promotion to the Premier League alongside Leicester City and Ipswich Town who sit on 1st and 2nd on the table respectively.