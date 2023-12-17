David Moyes has insisted that he does not need to sign a new striker ahead of the January transfer window.

Speaking ahead of the game against Wolves, he told the reporters yesterday that a new striker is not needed as he already has likes of Bowen, Antonio, Divin, and Danny Ings.

He said (via The Guardian):

“I don’t think we do. We’ve got Bowen, we’ve got Micky Antonio, we’ve got Danny Ings, we’ve got young Divin. It’s not numbers we need.”

These comments have left West Ham fans worried considering Antonio is having yet another dreadful season while Danny Ings has been a disappointing signing. He joined last January and has only scored three goals in 37 appearances since. Bowen is the only star man they have available.

There is no doubt that the Hammers need to sign another top-class striker to bolster their attack and the fact that Moyes’ comments suggests otherwise should be concerning for the supporters.