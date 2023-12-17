Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Victor Osimhen’s new Napoli contract ‘more than close’

Victor Osimhen is closing in on a new Napoli contract.

The prolific Nigerian’s current deal is set to expire in 18 months, and with speculation mounting that Chelsea are preparing to make a January approach, renewing their star striker’s terms has been a priority for the defending Serie A champions.

And although the agreement has yet to be finalised, according to leading football journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, it is not far away.

“The club and player’s lawyers are preparing documents to check the final clauses and details of the new deal,” he wrote in his exclusive SubStack column.

“It’s more than close now — they’re working on the very last points. All the details are confirmed. The deal will be until 2026 and will contain a release clause.”

Reminding Napoli why they’re right to extend his stay in Naples, Osimhen, 24, proved decisive again during Saturday night’s league game against Cagliari.

Not only did the 24-year-old open the game’s scoring in the 69th minute but he produced a beautiful assist for teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia just six minutes later.

OSIMHEN WITH A SPECTACULAR ASSIST! The game in Naples has come to life, with 3? goals in 7? minutes! pic.twitter.com/tYCrAE98sd — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 16, 2023

The striker’s emphatic display helped fire The Blues to a 2-1 victory and keep them in Champions League qualification contention.