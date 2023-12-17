Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains Ange Postecoglou’s approach to managing Yves Bissouma

Ange Postecoglou has built a strong relationship with Yves Bissouma.

Despite moving to Spurs from Brighton and Hove Albion 18 months ago in a deal worth £35 million (Sky Sports), the 27-year-old had struggled to become a regular first-team starter — that was until Postecoglou took charge in the summer anyway.

The no-nonsense Australian was tasked with keeping the side firing despite losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, and although that seemed impossible, to many fans’ surprise, virtually every player has benefitted from his arrival — perhaps none more than Bissouma though.

The Malian midfielder started just 10 Premier League games last season — five less than he has this campaign — and it’s still only December!

And according to leading football journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, it has been his manager’s ‘human’ approach that has got the best out of the former Brighton star.

“One of the biggest beneficiaries of Postecoglou’s arrival in the summer has been Yves Bissouma,” he wrote in his exclusive SubStack column.

“The Malian was shown a red card against Nottingham Forest on Friday but the midfielder is having a great season overall, and the main reason for this is his manager.

“Postecoglou has taken the same approach at Spurs, and with Bissouma in particular, that he has with many other players during his career.

“He is very direct and has trusted the team since day one — Postecoglou knows how to make the players feel important and this is exactly what he’s done with Bissouma. It hasn’t just been about the sporting side — the human aspect has also been key for the player and manager’s relationship.”

As Romano rightly pointed out — Friday night’s red card, which was his second of the season, away to Nottingham Forest means Bissouma will miss his side’s next four domestic matches. He could be missing for longer due to the African Cup of Nations starting in January too.