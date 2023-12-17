Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell could be set for a move to one of their league rivals in January.

Southampton are said to be interested in signing the young defender who has found it get regular playing time despite impressing Daniel Farke in training

In search of a regular playing time, he is being linked with a move away in January, with couple of teams interested in signing him including Middlesbrough and Southampton.

That is according to The Sun, who claim that the 21-year-old is seeking a move with Leeds open to allow him to leave on loan.

It is worth noting that Southampton are one of the teams challenging Leeds for a promotion this season and allowing a talented defender like Cresswell to join their rivals and help them may be a risky decision.

Leeds and Southampton are currently level on points at 3rd and 4th spot respectively, with the former having a better goal difference.