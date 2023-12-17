Manchester United fans accuse referee of bias as Dalot gets sent off, but Nunez escapes one

Manchester United fans believe Darwin Nunez should have been sent off during the first half of the match.

Liverpool went into the game as massive favourites having beaten them 7-0 last time around.

But the second string United team managed to earn a draw at Anfield which will no doubt be considered a great result for them.

During the first half, Nunez barged into Tottenham defender Jonny Evans which was deemed a bookable offense by referee Michael Oliver.

But the Uruguayan could have been easily sent off for his reaction to the foul. Immediately after the referee blew the whistle for a foul, he booted the ball far away, which could have easily been a yellow card.

Meanwhile, in the 94th minute, Dalot picked up a yellow for dissent as he protested the referee’s decision of a throw-in to Liverpool. And while the matter seemed to have settled, seconds later he was shown a second yellow for dissent in bizarre circumstances.

It resulted in fans calling out the referee for his alleged biasness towards Liverpool.

Nunez: Foul + kicks the ball away + sarcastic clapping dissent = yellow card ? Dalot: wins a throw in + dissent = red card (two yellows) ? Michael Oliver with some farcical refereeing. Consistency and hypocrisy is laughable.#MUFC || #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/0G6JxBEXS8 — Owen ? (@OwenUnitedView) December 17, 2023

Let’s Nunez clap towards him after receiving a yellow. Nothing happens. Gives Dalot a red card for rightly protesting against a bad call. They aren’t even hiding it anymore. pic.twitter.com/pxoCQBxmzC — Isiah Madrigal (@Realisiah1) December 17, 2023

It was a disappointing performance from Liverpool who were wasteful in the attack despite dominating much of the game.

They had the chance to go back to top of the table with a one point lead over Arsenal and extend the game between them and defending champions Manchester City to 6 points but they failed to capitalise on the opportunity.