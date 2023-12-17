Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid defender David Alaba.
A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United are looking to bring in an experienced alternative to Raphael Varane, who is expected to leave the club in the coming months.
Alaba has been identified as a potential replacement and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils make their move to sign the 31-year-old in the coming months.
The Austrian international is a key player for Real Madrid and he has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2026. It will be interesting to see if the Spanish giants are prepared to sanction his departure in the near future.
There is no doubt that the Real Madrid defender would be a quality acquisition for Manchester United. He can operate as a central defender, a left-back as well as a defensive midfielder. He has the experience and mentality to play for top clubs and he has won multiple trophies with clubs like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Despite being 31, he could be an excellent short-term acquisition for Manchester United but getting the deal done will be quite difficult.
The Red Devils are currently seventh in the league table, and they will have to secure UEFA Champions League qualification in order to attract players like him. In addition to that, Real Madrid do not need to sell players for funds and therefore Manchester United might find it difficult to convince them.