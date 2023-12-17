Newcastle believe they are losing Howe’s trusted man in January

Manchester United have reportedly had their chances of signing Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth boosted.

With the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Manchester United imminent, there is expected to be a lot of change at Old Trafford.

The British billionaire bought a minority share of the club for a reported £1.25 billion and is expected to take over the sporting proceedings.

One of his top priorities is to bring in a new sporting director, with Newcasltes Ashworth reportedly on the top of his list.

Eddie Howe’s side is already planning for life without the former Brighton man and views Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes as a potential replacement according to The Sun.

Of course, the club would love to keep hold of Ashworth to head their ambitious plans for the future.

If he does leave, he will more than likely join Paul Mitchell at Old Trafford who is also being considered as a candidate for the role.

The report reveals that Ashworth is Ratcliffe’s number-one choice to fill the position despite the 52-year-old only arriving at Newcastle a year ago.