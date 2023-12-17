Brentford striker Ivan Toney continues to be linked with a move away from the club ahead of the January transfer window and Fabrizio Romano has opened up about the links with Arsenal.

According to the transfer expert, the 27-year-old striker is really excited about the possibility of playing for Arsenal football club during the second half of the season. He has been a proven performer in the Premier League and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the top clubs.

"From what I'm hearing, this is one more detail on Ivan Toney,' Romano shared on his Kick channel (h/t Daily Mail). "This is a rumour I'm hearing that his preference in terms of a top club move in January or the summer would be to go to Arsenal. From what I'm hearing Ivan Toney could be really excited by the possibility of joining Arsenal."

Toney has scored 35 goals with Brentford in his last two seasons. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for the north London club, especially with Gabriel Jesus struggling to score goals consistently.

The Brazilian striker can be quite effective with his link-up play and creativity, but his goalscoring numbers have been mediocre. Arsenal need a reliable finisher in their ranks and the Brentford striker certainly fits the profile.

The fact that he is open to moving to Arsenal will certainly come as an encouragement to the London club, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to test Brentford’s resolve with an offer in January.

The striker is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and therefore the Gunners might have to shell out a premium. Arsenal will certainly hope to sign him for a more reasonable price. It remains to be seen whether they can convince Brentford to lower their demands.

The striker is keen on playing for a big club and a move to Arsenal would be the ideal next step in his career. The Gunners are currently competing for the Premier League title and a signing like Toney could galvanise them during the second half of the campaign and help them go all the way.