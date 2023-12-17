Roy Keane launches attack on ‘arrogant’ Virgil van Dijk for his dig at Manchester United after the game

Roy Keane was fuming at Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk for his comments about Manchester United after the game.

Liverpool were held to a frustrating draw earlier today, with the game ending 0-0. The home side dominated the entire match, registering 34 shots. However, United came to defend and did so successfully, securing themselves an important point at Anfield.

Erik ten Hag’s defensive approach to the game left the players frustrated, with Van Dijk voicing his thoughts after the match.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said:

“We had most of the ball and created most of the opportunities. There was only one team trying to win.”

“Unfortunately it didn’t happen. That is why it is frustrating because we want to win every game. Especially when you play against a team like them.”

Keane was not happy with the Liverpool captain’s comments and called him out for his ‘arrogance’.

He said:

“There’s a lot of arrogance coming out of him, dissing Manchester United like that,”

“He needs reminding that he is playing for a club that has won one title in 30-odd years.

“Manchester United are in a difficult place, just like Liverpool have been in a difficult place for many years. So maybe that arrogance backfired on him today.

“He needs to remember where he is coming from. One title in 33 years?”

“He said Man United were buzzing and one team came to play. Yeah, I’ve come to Anfield many times with Manchester United where Liverpool were in a tough place and they were happy with a draw.”

“The bottom line is that the most important stat is the scoreline. Liverpool had chances and didn’t take them. That’s their own fault.”

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge disagreed with Roy Keane, claiming that it was not arrogance and disrespect towards the club but rather frustration at the way they had set up to defend.

The draw means Liverpool drop down to second, one point behind league leaders Arsenal while United remain in the 7th place, six points behind 4th place Manchester City.