Tim Sherwood says Spurs can go all the way in the FA Cup if they make two signings in January

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has pinpointed crucial areas for Spurs to reinforce in the imminent transfer window, highlighting pressing concerns following recent injury setbacks.

The Tottenham squad is a thin one and the injuries have depleted it even more resulting in their brilliant start to the season faltering post Chelsea game.

They lost James Maddison and Micky van de Ven through long-term injuries during the Chelsea game which ended up with them being without a centre-back since Romero also missed the next three games due to suspension.

With Van de Ven out and Eric Dier also injured, Spurs only have Cristian Romero as the available centre-back.

In the midfield, they have Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison out injured while Bissouma is now suspended possibly for the next four games.

Sarr and Bissouma will also miss 4 to 6 games due to their commitment with the national team for the upcoming AFCON starting in January.

This leaves Ange with Hojbjerg and Skipp, two players who do not necessarily suit his style of play.

Discussing the Tottenham squad problems and the upcoming transfer window, Tim Sherwood named two signings that are must for Spurs.

He emphasised the dire need for a center-back and a creative midfielder, especially to provide cover in case of Maddison’s recurrent injuries.

Expressing optimism, he claimed that bolstering these positions could help Spurs towards a top-four finish and a potential FA Cup success.

He said (via Chris Cowlin’s YouTube channel):

“If they strengthen in January I think they’re going to need [a] centre-back and maybe a creative midfield player just in case [James] Maddison picks up any more injuries.

“And I think they can go all the way to the top four this year and possibly the FA Cup, fingers crossed.”