Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Benfica defender Morato.

The 22-year-old central defender is reportedly on the radar of the north London club but they will have to pay up in order to secure his services. The defender has a €100 million release clause in his contract and he is unlikely to come cheap.

Benfica have reportedly rejected offers from Premier League clubs worth around €30 million (h/t SportWitness) and it is fair to assume that Spurs will have to pay more than that in order to sign the player.

The Brazilian is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long-term addition to Tottenham.

Eric Dier has been linked with the move away from the club in January and Tottenham will have to replace him adequately. Signing a central defender should be a top priority for them when the window reopens and the Brazilian seems like the perfect solution.

Morato has impressed with his performances for Benfica and he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well. A move to Tottenham would be an exciting step up in his career and the player could be attracted to the idea of playing for Tottenham. It remains to be seen whether Benfica are prepared to negotiate a reasonable fee for the defender in the coming weeks.

It is highly unlikely that any club will pay €100 million for the defender and therefore Benfica will have to accept a fee lower than his release clause.