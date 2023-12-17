Video: Diogo Dalot sees red after two cases of dissent in ten seconds

The Manchester United defender was sent off with just minutes of the game remaining after showing dissent twice in separate incidents.

Erik ten Hag’s side held out for a 0-0 draw after a surprisingly tame affair at Anfield, especially when compared to their last meeting.

The most notable moment of the game came in injury time when Diogo Dalot received two yellow cards in the space of ten seconds.

Initially, the United defender got booked for shouting at the referee but then had an outburst with Michael Oliver deciding to brandish another yellow card.