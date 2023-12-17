Video: Gabriel Jesus heads Arsenal in front after a barrage of missed chances

The Gunners have finally taken the lead at the Emirates after missing several big chances to break the deadlock.

After Manchester City’s slip-up yesterday, Arsenal have the opportunity to widen the gap between them and the treble winners even more as they welcome Brighton.

They dominated the first half and created a number of chances but spurned them all as they went into the break level.

They continued the second half in the same manner and got their reward with the Brazilian striker heading home from a corner.

⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 GOAL | Arsenal 1-0 Brighton | Gabriel Jesus GABRIEL JESUS OPENS THE SCORING FOR ARSENAL!pic.twitter.com/IYx5ghIfQc — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) December 17, 2023

Video courtesy of Foot Direct.