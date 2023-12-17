Video: Genuine humility of Heung-min Son captured during brilliant interaction with fans

Heung-min Son once again proved why he is one of the most humble players in the world.

The Tottenham captain was seen leaving the stadium as a group of fans waited outside to greet him. As he met with them, one fan asked requested him to record a birthday message.

Not only did he oblige to the fan’s request and record the message, he then bowed in gratitude and waved them all goodbye in the most genuine manner before leaving.

Watch the video below:

Got to be the nicest and most humble player to represent the club in recent years. What a guy @Sonny7. #THFC | #COYS | #TTID https://t.co/sNeKSZ0NH0 — That Tottenham Feed ? (@Tottenham_Feed) December 16, 2023

His sincere interaction with the fans stands out in an era where the connection between player and fan is rare to see.