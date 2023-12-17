Video: Genuine humility of Heung-min Son captured during brilliant interaction with fans

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Heung-min Son once again proved why he is one of the most humble players in the world. 

The Tottenham captain was seen leaving the stadium as a group of fans waited outside to greet him. As he met with them, one fan asked requested him to record a birthday message.

Not only did he oblige to the fan’s request and record the message, he then bowed in gratitude and waved them all  goodbye in the most genuine manner before leaving.

Watch the video below:

His sincere interaction with the fans stands out in an era where the connection between player and fan is rare to see.

 

More Stories Heung-Min Son

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.