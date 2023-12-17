Video: Kai Havertz seals Arsenal’s 2-0 win with composed finish

The German midfielder has grabbed his fifth goal of the season for the Gunners after a calm finish past the Brighton goalkeeper.
Despite winning the game 2-0, Arsenal will be disappointed that they did not score more as they failed to convert multiple big chances.
Gabriel Jesus finally broke the deadlock for the Gunners after heading home a corner early in the second half.
Then Havertz wrapped the game up just before stoppage time with a cool finish into the back of the net.
Video courtesy of Foot Direct.