Video: Kai Havertz seals Arsenal’s 2-0 win with composed finish

The German midfielder has grabbed his fifth goal of the season for the Gunners after a calm finish past the Brighton goalkeeper.

Despite winning the game 2-0, Arsenal will be disappointed that they did not score more as they failed to convert multiple big chances.

Gabriel Jesus finally broke the deadlock for the Gunners after heading home a corner early in the second half.

Then Havertz wrapped the game up just before stoppage time with a cool finish into the back of the net.

Video courtesy of Foot Direct.