Video: Keane Lewis Potter puts Brentford in front with smart finish

Brentford FC
Brentford have taken a surprise lead against Aston Villa after a well-worked set piece.

Unai Emery’s squad are currently one of the best in Europe when playing at home, as shown against Arsenal and Manchester City but still struggles away from Villa Park.

With a potential title charge on the cards, they have stuttered against Bretford as they go behind just before the break.

After the ball breaks in the box after a corner, Keane Lewis Potter capitalised with a smart finish into the bottom corner.

