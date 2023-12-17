Video: Mohammed Kudus grabs his brace after another electric counter

West Ham now leads Wolves 2-0 after Mohammed Kudus grabbed his second goal of the game.

The Hammers have shown no signs of fatigue after their 5-0 defeat against Fulham last weekend as they go two goals up at the London Stadium.

Kudus who broke the deadlock with a wonderful strike outside the box grabbed his second after another electric counter.

This time, instead of cutting in, the winger chose to go direct and drove into the box before finishing past the Wolves keeper.