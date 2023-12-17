Video: West Ham take the lead after incredible Mohammed Kudus strike

The West Ham winger has put his side one goal to the good after a fantastic strike from just outside the box after an electric counterattack.

The Ghanaian attacker was touted by many top European clubs before making the move to London from Ajax in the summer.

With the absence of an out-and-out striker, Mohammed Kudus has been a pivotal player for David Moyes’ side and should why on Sunday afternoon.

Picking up the ball just outside the box, he opened his body up before reversing the ball into the back of the net.