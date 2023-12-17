According to Sunday Mirror (via Sports View), West Ham are ready to listen to offers for Said Benrahma in the January transfer window.

The report says that there is interest for the 28-year-old from French side Lyon and some unnamed Saudi Pro League clubs who are keen on signing him.

The Algerian attacker is one of the most skillful players in the league and has shown his quality numerous times for West Ham.

However, he has failed to be a consistent performer for the Hammers. In 151 appearances, he has scored 24 goals and assisted 19 across all competitions.

His current contract runs out in the summer of 2026 and the club are now considering adding him to the list of players who are likely to be leaving in the upcoming window.

West Ham’s performances this season have once again been uninspiring putting Moyes under pressure.

Many thought the embarrassing defeat to Fulham last week would be the last straw for Moyes but he has survived another week and responded to the 5-0 thrashing with a 3-0 win over Wolves, climbing above Manchester United in the table.