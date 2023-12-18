Leicester set to complete the signing of Jurgen Klopp target before the end of 2023

Leicester City appears to be making progress in the pursuit of Lucas Beraldo from São Paulo, according to recent reports from Brazil.

Journalist Jorge Nicola provides updates on the defender’s future, suggesting positive developments in Leicester City’s efforts to secure his signature. Despite competition from Zenit St Petersburg, it’s noted that Beraldo has a preference for joining the English club. The ongoing battle between Leicester City and Zenit adds intrigue to the transfer saga.

Lucas Beraldo has reportedly communicated his desire to play in the Premier League to Leicester City officials, indicating a strong inclination towards a move to the English club.

Despite currently playing in the Championship, there’s optimism around Leicester City’s potential promotion to the top flight next season. It’s suggested that the Foxes have agreed to surpass Zenit’s €18 million offer, and negotiations with São Paulo are expected to conclude “before the end of the year.”

While talks appear to be advanced, it’s worth noting that other clubs, including Juventus, Arsenal, and Liverpool, have reportedly shown interest in Beraldo, possibly prompting Leicester City to speed up the deal.

If the Championship side can finalise this deal to get the 20-year-old defender then it would be a huge coup for them.