Burnley are reportedly interested in acquiring Southampton striker Che Adams in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The 27-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, could become a free agent next summer. With Adams attracting attention, Burnley are said to be considering a move for the attacker in January to strengthen their attacking options for the second half of the campaign. Southampton might face a challenge in retaining Adams if other clubs express interest in securing his services.

Che Adams has been a valuable asset for Southampton, making 19 appearances in all competitions and contributing with four goals in the current season. As Russell Martin aims to guide the Saints back to the Premier League, Adams plays a crucial role in the squad. However, the potential risk of losing him for free in June 2024 looms if Southampton doesn’t secure a transfer or a contract extension.

The forward, a Scotland international with 26 caps, joined Southampton in 2019, and over his career, he has scored 35 goals in 164 appearances. His journey started in non-league football before progressing to Sheffield United and later Birmingham City before his move to Southampton, who were in the Premier League at the time.

Adams attracted interest from teams like Wolves and AFC Bournemouth during the previous summer transfer window, as reported by Football Insider. Despite the speculations, Adams remained with Southampton. The Saints currently occupy the 4th position in the table and recently secured a 4-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in their latest fixture. Adams’ form and contract situation make him a player of interest for potential suitors, with Burnley reportedly considering a move in the upcoming January transfer window.

Vincent Kompany could do with an extra forward in the second half of the campaign because so far they have offered very little firepower – the second-worst scoring tally in the top division. Adding an experienced, yet athletic, option up top could change that.