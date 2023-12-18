Newcastle winger labelled “Conference League level player”

Yankuba Minteh’s time at Feyenoord once prompted discussions about a potential return to Newcastle United, with Eddie Howe expressing interest.

However, the complexity of the operation was emphasised by the Dutch press, indicating that Feyenoord’s approval was necessary. Despite being young and in the learning phase, Minteh’s recent performance against Celtic in the Champions League left a negative impression on journalist Sjoerd Mossou, who shared his sentiments on the AD Voetbal Podcast.

Mossou explained: “Ivanusec and Minteh are of Conference League level, at least the level they are currently reaching. That is simply not enough and you have now lost points again.”

The current status of any potential return remains uncertain. As of now, the 19-year-old will remain at Feyenoord on loan.

The defeat to Celtic in the Champions League was labeled as “disappointing and completely unnecessary,” with the assessment that there was potential for Feyenoord to achieve more in the European competition than finishing third in the group.

Mossou expressed the view that the Champions League presented a significant challenge for the current squad under coach Arne Slot, with Yankuba Minteh cited as an example of the team’s limitations in such a competitive environment.

The assessment implies that Feyenoord may need to address squad capabilities to better contend in top-tier competitions. In the Dutch Eredivisie, they’re 2nd, 10 points behind PSV.