Arsenal chasing midfielder valued at £100m

Arsenal will reportedly not pursue a January move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

While there were attempts to sign him in the 2022 summer transfer window, Villa resisted, and any potential mid-season deal now seems improbable, with the club valuing him at £100 million. The Gunners are expected to renew their interest in the Brazilian at the end of the season, with director of football Edu Gaspar expressing admiration for Luiz.

Arsenal are reportedly planning to pursue Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz in the summer, with financial concerns alleviated and funds available. The Brazilian midfielder, whose contract with Villa runs until 2025, is considered a top target for Arsenal in 2024, per Football Insider. Additionally, the Gunners are said to be exploring the possibility of signing Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, who has garnered interest from Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool, according to a report from Football 365.

Palhinha has made a strong impact since joining Fulham from Sporting last summer, attracting attention from top Premier League clubs.

The Gunners are clearly focusing on signing a top central midfield player within the next couple of windows, but they are not alone as both of their supposed targets are hot property, in the Premier League and around Europe.