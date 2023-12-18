Chelsea boss shares his concerns over Christopher Nkunku comeback

Mauricio Pochettino clarified his decision not to debut Christopher Nkunku for Chelsea in the Sheffield United clash.

Despite being named in a Premier League matchday squad for the first time since a serious knee injury in pre-season, Pochettino exercised caution with Nkunku, considering Reece James’s recent setbacks. Although the French international had resumed training and participated in team sessions, Pochettino, who had previously indicated Nkunku wasn’t ready, opted to refrain from risking the player, especially with a comfortable lead and a hectic December schedule on the horizon.

The first match of the four before the end of the year is scheduled for Tuesday evening, featuring a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Newcastle United. Although Reece James was granted his inaugural start in the competition earlier in the season after a prolonged absence, Nkunku does not appear poised for a similar opportunity.

In the 90th minute against Sheffield United, both Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer were substituted, yet Pochettino opted not to introduce Nkunku. Instead, Malo Gusto and Ian Maatsen joined the action. Days after the victory over the Blades, Pochettino has now publicly made clear his thought process concerning Nkunku’s return in his latest press conference.

“Before Sheffield United in my mind, I was 1% or 2% of doubt, that is why I did not want to take a risk,” he said. “That is how I explained it to him. I need to be 100%. If I have 1% doubt… It was good for him to feel the warm up and be with the team. That was amazing. Why take a risk when it was 2-0 when I was thinking I don’t know if it was the right moment?”

Having a fully fit Nkunku for the final half of the Premier League season could be the difference between Chelsea finishing in a European place come the end of the campaign, so it’s understandable why Pochettino is being extra cautious with their summer star signing.