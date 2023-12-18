Wolves contemplating several departures in January following financial fair play scares

Wolves are anticipated to contemplate the departures of three players in the January transfer window, aiming to balance the books and facilitate new signings, as reported by the Daily Telegraph.

The club, facing financial constraints, had to sell key players in the summer. As they approach the announcement of their annual accounts early next year, the goal is to record a small profit to comply with the permitted £105m losses over three years.

Wolves are looking to make signings in the upcoming transfer window, and to address financial concerns, they are open to considering the departures of Fabio Silva, Sasa Kalajdzic, and Jonny Otto. All three players have seen limited opportunities under Gary O’Neil this season, and their potential exits could be on loan deals or permanently.

The level of interest in these players remains uncertain as the transfer window approaches.

In addition, Wolves are expected to be without Hwang Hee-Chan in January, as he participates in the Asian Cup with South Korea. Additionally, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Boubacar Traore might be heading to the Africa Cup of Nations, further impacting the squad’s availability during this period. However, they are only due to play one league match in January, against Brighton on the 22nd of January.