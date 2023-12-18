Luke Shaw gives honest “lacking” remarks amid Man United consistency issues

Luke Shaw has called on Manchester United to show more consistency and build on their performance against Liverpool.

The experienced defender, who played the full 90 minutes in United’s goalless draw against their rivals, criticised the team for their inconsistency during the current season.

Manchester United, coming off consecutive losses to Bournemouth and Bayern Munich, gained a confidence boost with a surprising draw against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The result also marked them as the first team in the Premier League this season to secure a point at Anfield against Liverpool.

Shaw stated via the It’s All Kicking Off podcast: “That has to be the foundation now. Every game, whether it is at Anfield away or [at Old Trafford], it always has to be the same and I think that is where we have been lacking I think is the consistency.”

Ten Hag’s squad faces a hectic Christmas schedule, beginning with a match against West Ham on Saturday. Following this, they will contend with a formidable Aston Villa side on Boxing Day before concluding the calendar year with a game against Nottingham Forest on December 30.

Man United’s season has been up and down all season, but the lows experienced have felt extremely low, while the highs have felt not so high. The inconsistencies in the team’s form and performance has to be addressed like Shaw alluded to in his interview.

After last season’s positive campaign, failing to achieve a European place or to compete in the domestic cups would feel like a gigantic step backwards.