Chelsea are reportedly in a good position to clinch the transfer of Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno for around €40million.

The Italy international has impressed in Serie A in recent times, with Sport Witness citing two reports about growing interest in him from the likes of Juventus and Roma, while Chelsea are also mentioned.

According to one of those reports, from Tutto Juve, it might be that Torino will look to avoid selling Buongiorno to a Serie A rival, which might benefit Chelsea.

It’s suggested that the west London giants could therefore be in a decent position to snap the 24-year-old up for a fee in the region of €40m.

Buongiorno looks a fine talent who could strengthen this inconsistent Chelsea side, though it remains to be seen how much more significant spending they can do after making so many changes to their squad during the Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali era.

CFC need these current players to continue to settle and develop, with further changes perhaps just set to destabilise things even more, even if there are surely one or two positions that could do with tweaking.