Another big Bundesliga club joins race for Man United star with 12 goals

The future of Jadon Sancho is still to be decided heading into the January transfer window and a new Bundesliga club has joined the race for the Man United winger.

The 23-year-old is set to leave Old Trafford in January following his fallout with Erik ten Hag during the early part of the campaign. The winger essentially called his manager a liar after the Dutch coach said he left him out of the squad for Man United’s defeat to Arsenal in September due to not meeting training standards.

Sancho has been banished from the first-team squad ever since after refusing to apologise for his comments and several clubs have been keeping an eye on his situation.

One of them has been the Englishman’s former club Borussia Dortmund and now Christian Falk is reporting that another Bundesliga side in the form of RB Leipzig is interested in the winger.

It is highly likely that if Sancho has a choice, the winger will return to Dortmund as it is a place that is familiar to the 23-year-old. However, it is uncertain if the Bundesliga club are officially interested in signing their former player and that could leave the 23-year-old no choice but to experience something new.

Falk says that the Man United star’s €20m salary is a problem so there is still a long way to go before the winger with 12 Man United goals is leaving Old Trafford.