Arsenal are reportedly keen on the Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

A report from Daily Star claims that Mikel Arteta could look to move for the 26-year-old striker if an agreement for Ivan Toney cannot be reached for a reasonable price.

The Brentford striker is a target for Tottenham and Chelsea as well. Arsenal are not prepared to pay over the odds for Toney.

Solanke has had an impressive campaign with Bournemouth so far and he has scored nine goals and picked up one assist across all competitions. His hard-working performances have impressed the Arsenal manager and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can secure his services.

They will face competition from West Ham United. The Hammers are in desperate need of a quality striker and David Moyes is keeping tabs on the 26-year-old.

The former Liverpool striker will be attracted to the idea of playing for a big club like Arsenal, but he must look to join the club where he will get ample first-team action. He cannot afford to sit on the bench at this stage of his career.

Arsenal need more depth in the attack and Solanke could prove to be a quality addition. He knows the league well and he is well-settled in the Premier League. He could make an immediate impact at the north London club. In addition to that, he is full of confidence right now, and he wants to prove himself at a big club after an underwhelming spell with Liverpool in the past.

Apart from the ability to score goals, his hold-up play and physicality will add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack.