Aston Villa sent Ollie Watkins transfer warning following Brentford win

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Alan Shearer thinks Aston Villa need to sign a new striker.

The Villians are enjoying an excellent season, and after winning 12 of their first 17 games, sit third in the Premier League table on 38 points — just one behind leaders Arsenal.

And a large part of the side’s success has come from Ollie Watkins, 27, who has already scored nine league goals, including a late winner against Brentford last weekend.

More Stories / Latest News
Richard Keys thinks two-time UCL winner could replace Eddie Howe at Newcastle
Thomas Muller agrees one-year Bayern Munich contract extension
Aston Villa loanee set to be recalled and then sold permanently; AC Milan interested

However, despite the Torquay-born striker’s prolific form, Shearer believes manager Unai Emery must provide the 27-year-old with some much-needed cover.

“My biggest concern with their squad would be their depth in forward positions, particularly as back-up to their leading scorer Ollie Watkins, who has started all 17 of their league games so far,” the Newcastle legend wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“Watkins is such an integral part of what they do, and I am not sure how they would cope without him… They will also have the chance to bring in some reinforcements when the January transfer window opens, and it is going to be interesting to see what happens then.”

After penning a new deal that has extended his stay in the Midlands until 2028, Watkins, according to Spotrac, now earns £130,000-per week.

Elsewhere, when it comes to Villa’s potential January business on the whole, not many players have been linked with arriving at Villa Park but some, including on-loan defender Clement Lenglet, are rumoured to be on their way out.

More Stories Alan Shearer Ollie Watkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.