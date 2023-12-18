Chelsea are set to compete with Barcelona for the signing of the Argentina midfielder Claudio Echeverri.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea have made contact with River Plate in order to stay on top of the situation regarding the 17-year-old midfielder. The player has a €25 million release clause in his contract but that could rise to €30 million in the final days of the transfer window.

Barcelona are keen on securing his services as well but their situation is a bit more complicated because of their financial limitations and the necessity to comply with the financial fair play regulations.

The 17-year-old midfielder is highly rated around Europe and he was outstanding in the under-17 World Cup. His performances have caught the attention of Premier League side Manchester City as well.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can secure his services in the coming weeks. The 17-year-old is an attacking midfielder who will add creativity, vision and goals to the side. He is still quite young and he will need time to adapt to English football before he can develop into a regular starter for Chelsea.

?? Understand both Chelsea and Man City have made contact to be informed on Claudio Echeverri situation. ?? Barcelona remain keen but structure of the deal makes it complicated with Financial Fair Play. ?? Release clause: €25m, up to €30m in the final days of the market. pic.twitter.com/8b3WLvrJfJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 17, 2023

The Argentine prodigy will be a long-term asset for Chelsea if they can get the deal done. The reported release clause could prove to be a bargain if the player manages to fulfil his potential.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can take advantage of Barcelona’s financial limitations and get the deal done