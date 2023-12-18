Chelsea are reportedly ready to listen to transfer offers for Conor Gallagher in January, despite him being a key part of Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season.

The England international may divide opinion among the Chelsea fan-base, but he’s worn the captain’s armband and put in some strong displays this season, even if he often flattered to deceive last term.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea tried to sell Gallagher earlier this year, and it seems he had plenty of suitors in the summer, with the report mentioning the likes of Tottenham and West Ham as potential buyers for him.

Now, however, it would surely be risky to let Gallagher go, but it seems that’s what the Blues are prepared to consider this January, according to The Athletic’s report.

In fairness to Chelsea, it might make sense from a business point of view, even if it’s not ideal for the club and their performances on the pitch, with Gallagher seemingly no closer to agreeing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

This means the 23-year-old is edging nearer to becoming a free agent, with his current deal due to expire at the end of next season, so before too long his market value will drop and CFC might not have a better chance to make much money from his sale than in the coming weeks.