Chelsea are reportedly keen on Sporting CP players Ousmane Diomande and Viktor Gyokeres.

According to a report from O Jogo via SportWitness, Chelsea are set to send a scout to watch the two players in action on Monday evening when Sporting CP take on FC Porto.

Diomande has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the Portuguese league and he could prove to be a solid long-term to the Chelsea defence. The Blues need to start planning for life after Thiago Silva and Diomande could be a quality replacement for the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to bring in more quality in the attack as well. Nicolas Jackson has not been able to live up to the expectations and the Blues need a reliable goalscorer. Gyokeres has proven himself to be a quality striker and he could help Chelsea improve going forward.

Diomande has a €80 million release clause in his contract and Gyokeres is valued at €100 million as per the exit clause in his contract. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea follows up on their interest with concrete proposals to sign the two players when the transfer window opens in January.

Sporting CP might not want to sell the two players for cheap, and they could easily demand the release clauses to be paid in full. The two players will certainly be attracted to the idea of playing for a big club like Chelsea, but agreeing on a reasonable deal with the Portuguese club could be difficult for the Londoners.

Chelsea are highly unlikely to shell out €180 million (£155m) on the two players.