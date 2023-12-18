Chelsea’s Pochettino interested in returning to Brighton to sign upcoming star with five goals this season

Chelsea have knocked on Brighton’s door for players several times over the last few transfer windows and the Blues may look to return in 2024. 

The West London club signed Moises Caicedo for a British-record fee of £115m this summer, in addition to bringing Robert Sanchez to Stamford Bridge for £25m.

According to Todofichajes, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has his eye on another upcoming star from Roberto De Zerbi’s squad and it is 21-year-old Simon Adingra.

The winger has become a regular in the Brighton starting 11 this season having played 22 matches in all competitions, scoring five goals and assisting a further three.

Adingra has caught the eye of some big clubs and Chelsea could be the first to come knocking.

Adingra has been at Brighton since 2022 and has a contract at the Amex Stadium until 2026. Therefore, the Seagulls are under no pressure to sell the winger and can charge a lot of money for the 21-year-old next summer if they are open to letting him go.

Chelsea don’t have a lot of natural wingers at the club at present and Adingra could be a good signing as it is not hard to see why Pochettino likes him.

