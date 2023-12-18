Aston Villa loanee set to be recalled and then sold permanently; AC Milan interested

Barcelona are reportedly considering recalling Clement Lenglet from loan once the January transfer window opens.

The centre-back, who spent last season with Spurs, agreed to join Aston Villa on a season-long loan, but despite the campaign being 17 games in, the Frenchman has yet to play a single minute.

Consequently, ahead of his deal at the Nou Camp expiring in 2026, Barcelona, according to a recent report from Football Insider, would like him to return to Spain in the new year so they can offload him permanently in the summer.

Regardless of how experienced Lenglet is, with the Villains’ regular centre-back trio of Diego Carlos, Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa all performing to an excellent standard, there has been little place for him in Unai Emery’s plans.

Should the Catalan giants decide to recall him, Aston Villa will lose little sleep. The former Spurs loanee has flattered to deceive since joining and this latest disappointing spell will serve as a bleak reminder of why Barcelona were right to get rid two years ago.

AC Milan are among the sides believed to be monitoring the defender’s situation as they look to bolster their backline.