Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing the Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

The 24-year-old has been quite impressive for Arsenal during his cameos but he has not been a regular starter for them.

He needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential. A move away from Arsenal could be ideal for his development.

The Arsenal Academy graduate is a target for the Eagles in January and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to sanction his departure. They are lacking in depth in the attacking department and the Gunners might not want to weaken their squad in the middle of a title challenge.

Nketiah is good enough to start for several Premier League clubs and he could make an immediate impact at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles are in need of attacking reinforcements and they need a reliable goal scorer in their ranks. The 24-year-old certainly fits the profile and he knows the league well. He could settle in quickly and transform them going forward.