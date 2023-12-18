Eddie Howe hopeful Newcastle United star can return against Chelsea

Eddie Howe has confirmed that Joelinton and Fabian Schar will miss Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game against Chelsea.

The pair limped off the St. James’ Park pitch during Saturday’s 3-0 win over Fulham after injuring their hamstrings.

Adding to the Magpies’ problematic injury list, which sees multiple first-team players sidelined, Joelinton and Schar’s latest setbacks are certain to disrupt Howe’s pre-Cup preparations.

Not only that but in addition to Joelinton and Schar, Alexander Isak is also a doubt for tomorrow night’s quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.

The Sweden international missed last weekend’s game with a groin issue, and although the striker could play, there is every chance he will remain sidelined. His manager remains hopeful the 24-year-old can win the race against time though.

“It’s the groin. He had a scan and it’s not a big problem. He has a chance for Chelsea but we will see,” Howe told reporters, as quoted by Chronicle Live.

Preparing to take on Chelsea, who, according to Mauricio Pochettino, are set to welcome Christopher Nkunku back from his long-term knee injury, Newcastle will know they will have to be at their best if they’re to progress and keep their hopes of making back-to-back finals alive.