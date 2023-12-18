Ex Arsenal man reveals Tottenham Hotspur transfer stance

Theo Walcott has indicated that Billy Gilmour, the former Chelsea midfielder, possesses the quality to play for Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Walcott made these remarks in the lead-up to the Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium over the past weekend.

Walcott expressed his belief that Billy Gilmour has the talent to play for Tottenham Hotspur. The former Arsenal forward shared his opinion on the ex-Chelsea midfielder in the build-up to the Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium.

“I could see him playing for Tottenham, I could see him playing for that sort of club. To be fair that’s why I say Tottenham are just outside the top four.

“But, it’s a lot of pressure on that man’s shoulders, I’m not quite sure, we just need to be patient, but I would say just outside of the top four and that’s the reason I said Tottenham,” he said in the BBC build up.

Billy Gilmour started as one of the holding midfielders for Brighton in their match against Arsenal, which ended in a 2-0 victory for the Gunners. Gilmour, who was previously linked with a move to Everton in the summer of 2022, has taken a giant leap in his development since signing for the Seagulls. But is he ready to play for one of the elite clubs in the Premier League?