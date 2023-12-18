Newcastle United’s exit from Europe could impact their January transfer plans and the kind of targets they can go for this winter, Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside when asked about the links with Kalvin Phillips.

Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column, insisted that Newcastle would not panic and would stick to their long-term project despite the blow of failing to get out of their Champions League group.

Despite some impressive results in the Champions League this season, most notably that 4-1 win at home to Paris Saint-Germain, the Magpies won’t even have the Europa League to look forward to in the second half of the campaign, and that affects what they can do in the transfer market.

Some big names like Manchester City midfielder Phillips have been linked with Eddie Howe’s side, but it remains to be seen if the England international will move to St James’ Park if they don’t have European football, with the club’s wage budget likely to now be more of an issue.

“For sure, Newcastle now being out of European football doesn’t help at all to sign targets like Kalvin Phillips and others,” Romano said.

“But Newcastle will keep going with their strategy, looking for opportunities; they are not desperate, it’s just the beginning of their long-term project.”