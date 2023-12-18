Fabrizio Romano provides update on Man United star’s €15m January move

Donny van de Beek is moving closer to a Man United exit as the midfielder prepares to do his medical ahead of completing the transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt this week.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Van de Beek will have his medical with the Bundesliga club in the next 24 hours and he will put pen to paper on his deal this week before Christmas.

This will see the Dutch star ready to go when the German club returns to action after their winter break, with their first match being a tough away trip to RB Leipzig.

The deal is an initial loan move but there is an option to buy clause in the deal, which could see Van de Beek move to Deutsche Bank Park in the summer for €15m (€11m plus €4m in add-ons).

??? Donny van de Beek will complete medical tests as new Eintracht player in the next 24 hours. Loan deal will be signed this week. The buy option clause will be there as revealed on Friday; it's not mandatory, worth €11m fixed plus €4m add-ons. Exclusive news, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/Fu1CZKOrd9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2023

Van de Beek is hoping his move to Frankfurt can reignite his career after a tough few years at Old Trafford. The 26-year-old has struggled to get minutes at Man United since moving in 2020 and many hoped his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag would bring the best out of him but that has not happened.

This prompted the Dutch star to seek a move away and a positive second half of the season could see him earn a permanent move in 2024.